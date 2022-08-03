Mumbai: Lookout notice issued against main accused in sexual assault case

Photo: Representative Image

The NM Joshi Marg police on late Wednesday evening informed that a lookout notice has been issued against the man who had allegedly sexually assaulted a 23-year-old woman working in the Plush Hotel last month.

While talking to the Free Press Journal, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Yogesh Kumar Gupta of Zone III said, "We have issued a lookout notice against the main accused so that he does not get to leave India till the investigation is over."

Meanwhile, sources at the police station revealed that the two accused named in the complaint by the victim haven't been issued any summons as of now.

The victim working in a Plush Hotel in Central Mumbai, who had accused a guest at the hotel of sexually assaulting her, in her police complaint, had stated that the accused had made many attempts to induce the victim to meet him at his hotel room but the victim had avoided him. The victim has also accused a politician of allegedly intimidating her in the said case.

As per the victim, who works as Club Ambassador at the hotel, on July 27, around 9:45 pm, she had met with the 41-year-old suspect, a Delhi resident at the hotel and they briefly discussed the hotel's membership.

The accused told the victim that he worked as a captain on a ship in Singapore. The accused had given his mobile number to the victim, on which she had sent details about the hotel's membership and they did some formal chatting on the phone later in the day.

The victim, in her statement, claimed that on July 28, around 7:10 pm, the accused texted her asking her to have dinner with him either in the hotel restaurant on the 37th floor or in his room on the 27th floor. The victim, however, refused to meet him in his room. The accused again messaged the victim asking her to come to his room, but the victim refused again. The accused then told the victim not to get afraid, as the hotel management would think that she had come to meet him for a professional purpose but the victim refused again. However, the victim agreed to join him for dinner after seeking permission from the restaurant manager.

As per the victim, while having dinner at the hotel restaurant at around 11:30 pm, they discussed the hotel membership and after the dinner, the accused agreed to the membership and asked the victim to accompany him to his room to get the cheque. The victim, in her statement, alleged that after getting inside his room, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The victim later confided the matter to a friend, who suggested she confront the accused about the same. When she did, the accused threatened her to keep the matter a secret and also offered her money in exchange for her silence. The victim also alleged in her complaint that a politician, known to the accused, also intervened in the matter and offered money.

The victim later approached the NM Joshi Marg police on Tuesday (August 2) late at night and narrated the incident to them. The police have registered a case on charges of rape and criminal intimidation.