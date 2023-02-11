Mumbai: Looking for Job, Man Loses ₹5.46L to Film Rating Fraud

Representative Photo

Mumbai: A 53-year-old man seeking employment was duped of more than ₹5.46 lakh by cyber fraudsters by offering attractive commissions to rate movies online.

In his statement to the police, the complainant said that he received a scripted message sent by the cyber-fraudsters on a popular cross-platform messaging application. The sender claimed that their company rates movies and it was not necessary to watch them for submitting the reviews.

The complainant was then added to a messaging group for tutorials and asked to make an initial investment of ₹10,000 to complete tasks and get the investment back along with commissions.

Told to deposit more money

Later he was told to deposit more money and upgrade his account. But despite depositing money into various bank accounts and finishing the tasks assigned to him, he neither got back his investments nor the commission. By the time he realised that he was being cheated, the complainant had ended up paying ₹5,46,335 within a span of just five days, following which he registered a complaint at the Mira Road police station.

An offense under the relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act-2000 has been registered against unidentified callers and bank account holders.