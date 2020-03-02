Mumbai: Long wait for MRI scans at civic-run hospitals

Planning to get a MRI scan done at the civic-run hospitals. Be prepared to wait for two to three months or get referred to the periphery hospitals, thanks to the long waiting list at the overburdened Nair Hospital’s radiology department, which has only one MRI machine.

KEM Hospital in Parel is slightly better, with appointments being given after a month, while in Sion Hospital, the waiting period is of two months.

“MRI and CT scanning machines in civic-run hospitals are facing an excess load due to the higher number of patients. This has led to delayed appointments that go up to over one or two years, which is causing further delay in the diagnosis and treatment procedure,” added an official.

Dr Ramesh Bharmal, Dean, Nair Hospital admitted that since they have only one MRI machine, they are forced to work in a single shift, resulting in patients getting appointments for later dates. “For patients who want their MRI done on an urgent basis, we give contact numbers and other details of MRI departments from the four periphery hospitals, where they can get the investigations done at the civic hospital rates immediately,” he said.