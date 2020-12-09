Mumbai logs over 500 new Covid cases on Tuesday

For the second consecutive day, Mumbai reported more than 500 cases, with 585 new infections and seven Covid-19 deaths, pushing its tally to 2,87,175, with 10,920 fatalities till now. Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 4,026 new infections and 53 Covid-19 deaths, pushing its tally to 18,59,367 with 47,827 fatalities till now.

The state has been reporting fewer than 5,000 Covid-19 cases for the past three consecutive days, which is being seen as a positive sign as the state was wary of a surge in infections after Diwali.

A comparison of cases over two weeks showed that the state has recorded 33,695 cases in the first week of this month (December 1-7), whereas in the last week of November, the cases reported were 39,535. The average per day cases in the first week of both the months — November and December — are also close at 4,860 and 4,813, respectively.

However, the officials believe that they cannot be complacent as the concern of a surge still persists. The state had already directed local authorities to be vigilant and be prepared for a possible second wave outbreak.

“The situation in the state has largely remained the same since last month, except for the last week of November, when there was a slight rise in fresh infections. In the first week of this month, the state is again getting comparatively fewer cases. Still, there is no scope to be negligent as the danger has not passed yet. We will have to wait for another month to see if there is any change in the scenario before reaching any conclusion,” said a senior health official.