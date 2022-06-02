e-Paper Get App

Mumbai logs more than 700 COVID cases, one death reported; positivity rate at 98%

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 02, 2022, 07:47 PM IST
article-image
AFP Photo

Mumbai continued to report a spike in COVID-19 cases with more than 700 fresh infections on Thursday, June 2. The city today recorded a total of 704 cases, taking the total case count to 10,67,245 with 19,566 fatalities till now.

However, the recovery rate is at 98 percent and 95 percent of the positive patients are asymptomatic.

