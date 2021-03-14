Mumbai logs highest single-day spike of 1,962 cases since mid-Oct 2020

With over 1,900 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Sunday, the cumulative case load of the financial capital inches towards 3.5 lakh. With seven deaths and 1,962 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Sunday, the total fatalities and number of positive cases in Mumbai now stand at 11,531 and 3,43,947 respectively.

Sunday’s is the highest single-day spike of pandemic cases recorded since mid-October 2020.

On the other hand, Maharashtra also recorded this year's highest single-day spike of 16,620 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The total number of recoveries in the city surged to 3,17,579 with 1,252 new discharges on Sunday. The recovery rate of Mumbai district is 92 per cent. The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai from March 7 to March 13 is 0.39 per cent. The doubling rate in Mumbai has declined to 176 days as of March 14, 2021.

Since past two weeks, the financial capital has been reporting more than 1,000 daily coronavirus cases. On Monday, 1,008 new cases were reported and 1,012 fresh cases were reported on Tuesday, while 1,539 on Wednesday, 1,508 on Thursday, 1,646 on Friday and 1,708 cases on Saturday.

"On Saturday and Sunday, we have taken a detailed review of all municipal hospitals. Have already directed the civic hospitals to be ready and monitor facilities that will be needed for covid patients with severe symptoms. We have asked hospitals to check and keep ready theoxygen supply system, ventilator beds etc and keep beds vacant for covid patients.Besides this we have asked the staff to analayse the number of patients coming with ages wise, discharge and recovery wise and follow proper treatment protocol to prevent deaths, " said Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Health).

"The numbers are alarming and we don't want to be caught unaware. So, while we are working to get a grip on the outbreak, we are also preparing for the worst and keeping facilities ready."

Maharashtra recorded this year's highest single-day spike of 16,620 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and this pushed its overall case load to 23,14,413. The state reported 50 deaths in the past 24 hours and it pushed the fatality toll to 52,861, the state health department's bulletin stated.

On Friday and Saturday, the daily case count of the state crossed 15,000 and it breached the 16,000-mark on Sunday.

The BMC has also already scaled up containment measures across the city. The norms for COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in the city have already been tightened and police cases are being lodged against the violators of COVID-19 norms.

Besides, the Mumbai civic body is already ramping up the hospital facilities looking at the rapidly rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Pune city reported 1,780 new pandemic cases while Aurangabad city 752, Nanded city 351, Pimpri Chinchwad 806, Amravati city 209 and Nagpur city 1,976 new cases.Besides them, Ahmednagar city reported 151 new cases, Jalgaon city 246 and Nashik city 946.

Mumbai division reported 3,676 cases, Nashik division 2,776, Pune division 3,609, Nagpur division 1,860, Latur division 914, Aurangabad division 1,289, Kolhapur division 106.