Mumbai logs 348 new COVID cases, 7 deaths in 24 hrs

Mumbai continues to report less than 500 COVID-19 cases for the fourth day in a row with the city reporting just 348 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths on Monday. With this, the city’s total positive cases rose to 3,06,393 and death toll to 11,307 so far.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate of the cases in Mumbai has increased to 486 days, while the weekly growth rate remains constant at 0.21 per cent.

Maharashtra continues to report less than 3,000 cases for the fifth day in a row, with 1,842 new cases and 30 COVID-19 deaths being reported in the past 24 hours, pushing its tally of positive cases to 20,10,948 while the pandemic deaths stands at 50,815.

“Of the 30 deaths reported today, 12 occurred in the last 48 hours and 1 in the last week. Remaining 17 deaths are from the period before last week. Out of the 17 deaths, six occurred in Nagpur, four in Nashik, three each in Ratnagiri, Thane and one of Madhya Pradesh,” said Dr Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer.

Dr Rahul Pandit, who is a member of the state government task force on COVID-19, said that while the pandemic is clearly on the decline in Mumbai, some parts of the state are still witnessing an increase in numbers.

“In Mumbai, too, the daily number of cases should have dropped more than the 400-500 at present. However, Mumbai is a crowded city and a number of people who stayed home for the first nine months of the pandemic are venturing out and getting infected,” he said.

“I agree the situation [Covid-19 cases] is not improving, but the position we are in is better than before. It is going to take some more time before we have full control of the situation. The vaccination drive, as it reaches the common people, will start showing positive effects,” he added.