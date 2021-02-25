Mumbai logs 1,145 new COVID cases in past 24 hours

Mumbai recorded more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Thursday, with the city reporting 1,145 new cases and five coronavirus deaths, increasing its overall positive cases to 3,22,843 and 11,458 fatalities.

This is the second-highest number of positive cases being registered in the city this year. Meanwhile, the doubling rate has dropped to 273 days, while the weekly growth rate of cases has increased to 0.25 per cent in the last three days.

Maharashtra reported more than 8,000 cases for the second straight day on Thursday, with the state reporting 8,702 new cases and 56 fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally of positive cases to 21,29,821 and 51,993 deaths so far. The recovery rate of the state and city has touched 94 per cent respectively.

For the first time since the pandemic started, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has conducted 23,000 COVID tests. On Thursday, 23,351 COVID-19 tests were done as compared to 21,123 which was done just a day before. However, the positivity rate dropped to 3.56 per cent in the last 24 hours compared to 5.52 per cent which was on Wednesday.

AMC Suresh Kakani said over 23,000 tests were carried out on Thursday. “Yes, there is a jump in cases and in positivity rate, which is at 6 per cent. We are keeping an eye on the situation and have asked all jumbo facilities to reactivate beds,” he said.