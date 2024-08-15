Mumbai: Logistic Policy To Generate ₹30k Crore Revenue, 15 Million Jobs, Says CM Eknath Shinde On Independence Day 2024

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde |

Mumbai: “The state government is committed to the overall development of the state and the welfare of the people. The task of boosting the development through various schemes for farmers, peasants, women, students and down trodden constituents of the society has been taken up. Effective implementation of the policies by the state government for developed Maharashtra is on in the state,” said chief minister Eknath Shinde.

The chief minister was addressing the gathering after the flag hoisting on the occasion of 78 independence day of the nation at Mantralaya. Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay, chief secretary Sujata Saunik, Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla, chief protocol officer Manisha Mhaiskar, additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries of various departments, officers of Indian Army, senior police officers, freedom fighters and officers and employees of various departments were present on the occasion.

Speaking further, Shinde said that the performance of the state government in the last two years has been remarkable. He said that the government has shown its commitments towards the people of the state through foreign investment, innovative schemes for the weaker, deprived and poor sections of the society.

Stating that the state government had been working restlessly for creating self confidence among the investors, industrialists and common people of the state, he further said that the government is bringing about drastic revolution in the field of agriculture, education, energy, production, Information Technology, building and construction, tourism, health facilities, development of infrastructure and health services.

He said that the government has set a goal of 15 million employment generation in the state adding that the state has also announced its logistic policy which is going to give the revenue of 30 thousand crore to the state in the coming five years. He also said that the trust of investors has been enhanced in Maharashtra as a result more investment is attracted towards the state and we are top on the table in attracting foreign investment.

He said that 2.5 lakh employment is generated through this investment, adding that Maharashtra contributes 14 percent in the total income of the nation. Shinde further said that Maharashtra is Numero Uno in industries and service sector and it is the most popular destination in the nation for investment.

CM Shinde further said that the infrastructure works worth 10 lakh crores are going on in the state. He said that the project like Samruddhi highway, which is a game changer, is in its last phase of completion and soon the Nagpur- Mumbai transportation facility will be opened. He said that along with providing the infrastructure in the process of development, seven flagship schemes of the state government had brought about revolution in the social sector in Maharashtra.

Eknath Shinde also said that the state government had initiated the Shasan Aplya Dari (Government at your door steps) scheme and more than 4 crore people of the state have benefited out of it. He said that the benefit of the ambitious Mukhyamantri- Maji Ladki Bahin Yojna will be given to the women of the state from the Raksha Bandhan festival. Besides this, training for the youth for enhancing their employability and hefty stipend, three free of charge gas cylinders to the poor and weaker sections of the state every year, power concession to farmers, free education to girls of the state, the scheme to facilitate visits to pilgrimage sites to senior citizens of all faith, are also the welfare schemes initiated by the state government. He said that rupees 1 lakh will be given to the girls under the Lek Ladki Yojna to the girls who will complete 18 years of age.

He said that in the last two years financial assistance of rupees 300 crores were provided to patients under the Chief Minister Medical Assistant Fund Cell. Increment in Pension to destitute, Anganwadi and Asha sevika, the honorarium of Gram Sevaks scholarship to students, fellowship to students of scheduled caste has been made. The institutes and boards like SARTHI, BARTI, MahaJyoti, Amrit, Anna Saheb Patil Arthik Vikas Mahamandal are all working for the upliftment of backward, weaker, deprived and downtrodden sections of the society.

Shinde also said that for supplying water to the parched, drought hit Marathwada region, the Wainganga -Nalganga project has been accorded approval. This will bring 3.75 lakh hectares of land under irrigation. He also said that the construction of 125 water conservation projects in the state have been accelerated.

He also said that the state government is working for the overall development and taking efforts to increase the income of the people at the grass root level and those at rural as well as urban areas without any discrimination.