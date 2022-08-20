Mumbai: Locomotive hits bridge at King's Circle, no damage done

Photo: File

A ZDM 3 class diesel Loco, on its way from Parel Workshop to the Pathankot (northern railway), hit the King's Circle Bridge. The incident took place late Friday at around 11.30 pm. However, while the bridge did not suffer any damage, the loco was damaged slightly after which it was sent back to Parel Workshop.

According to senior inspector Deepak Chavan, Matunga Police, they are currently waiting for instructions from the railway authorities. "We have not received any instructions yet, so we are waiting for that. As of now, there have been no damage-related complaints from anyone for us to register a case, so if there is anything, we will take action immediately," Chavan told FPJ.

According to Chavan, there has been no damage to the King Circle bridge where the trailer was stuck yesterday.

Notably, the Loco will be dispatched again very soon after attending to the scratch marks on the body and any other damage if noted," said an official of CR adding that the transportation responsibility of the loco was given to an agency, hence they will cover the damage cost.

ZDM 3 class Locos are utilized on the sub-Himalayan region of Kangra Valley and Kalka-Shimla Railways. Parel Workshop got the order for the manufacturing of 12 Locos from the railway board of which 11 have already been sent, this was the last (12th) locomotive of that series, which was on its way on Friday.

The Workshop has already manufactured and dispatched 11 such locos during 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.