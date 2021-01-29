Mumbai Locals: WR to run 99 additional trains from today - Check out details

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as the country went under lockdown, commuters in Mumbai had been greatly affected by the halting of train services. And while the situation has improved greatly in the ensuing months, it is only recently that the Western and Central Railways have taken the decision to run full train services. Note that while this will go into effect from today, not everyone will be permitted to travel at this time.

Announcing the change, the Western Railway on Friday took to Twitter with a statement. "In order to maintain social distancing and to avoid overcrowding, Western Railway has taken the decision to increase the number of daily Special Suburban services from 1201 to 1300 with effect from Friday, 29th January, 2021 by adding 99 additional services," the press note read.

The trains will be used by essential service personnel and other categories as notified by the government of Maharashtra, and all commuters will have to follow social distancing norms and wear masks. According to WR, the special suburban trains and stations under its jurisdiction are regularly sanitized and cleaned keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind.

Travel timings will continue to be split into several groups. All ladies for example will have to travel between 11 am and 3 pm and after 7 pm, while practicing lawyers and registered clerks of lawyers will be permitted during timings as specified.