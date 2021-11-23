Mumbai: Locals residents want Garodia Nagar Metro Line 4 station to be renamed as 'Pestom Sagar'

Mumbai: The Pestom Sagar Citizens' Forum have started an online signature campaign to draw MMRDA's attention to rename the Garodia Nagar station on Metro Line 4 (Wadala to Kasarvadavali) to Pestom Sagar, a very old colony comprising 110 odd buildings where 2,000 families are currently living. The citizens' forum has so far obtained 1,000 plus signatures from local and neighboring areas supporting their demand to rename the said station.

Harsh Shah, one of the activists of Pestom Sagar Citizens' Forum said it is matter for pride naming the metro station as Pestom Sagar. "We had already written letters to rename the station to the authorities however, no decision has been taken regarding it so far. The station currently being called as Garodia Nagar, Ghatkopar which is one kilometre away from this upcoming metro station, therefore ideally it is wrong to call this station as Garodia Nagar." He asserted that they all will reach out to the higher up so the name of the metro station is rightly named as Pestom Sagar. "It is wrong to name Dadar station as Mira Bhayander. Similarly calling this metro station as Garodia Nagar and not Pestom sagar is equally incorrect. People's sentiments are associated. The change in name will increase the value of the place," he added.

The Pestom Sagar Citizens' Forum Secretary Mohini Thakare agreed. She said, "The upcoming metro station is bang opposite Pestom Sagar colony. Naming it as Garodia Nagar will be misleading as the spot is two bus spots away. Whoever travels here to reach Garodia Nagar have to take an auto to reach that place." Besides, Thakare explained, "Tilak Nagar colony has been named as one of the railway station, which is today known as Tilak Nagar station. Similarly Vidyanagari colony was named as Vidyavihar station on Central Railways. Since Pestom Sagar is one of the oldest colony of 1960's having a Metro station after its name will enhance its identity."

Moreover, the people of Pestom Sagar have borne the burnt for this metro construction work in terms of traffic, noise and air pollution among others. "So ideally the station should be named as Pestom Sagar only. It was a salt pan land owned by a Parsi family therefore named as Pestom. While in late 60s housing societies were developed with permission from government," she asserted.

While Dr. Sandip Rane, Chairman of this forum expressed, "It would be gross injustice to the local citizens to have a station in their locality be named as anything other than 'Pestom Sagar'. There is a certain sentiment of self pride involved in this and we would like to proudly state the station is a part of our locality."

The MMRDA is constructing Metro Line 4 (Wadala to Kasarvadavali) at cost of Rs 14,549 crore approximately. This line is comprising 32.32 km long along with other metro lines in MMR region. This elevated corridor will have total 32 stations, providing interconnectivity to the existing Eastern Express Roadway, Central Railway, Mono Rail, the ongoing Metro Line 2B (D N Nagar to Mandale), and the proposed Metro Line 5 (Thane to Kalyan), Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli) & Metro Line 8 (Wadala to General Post Office).

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 10:00 PM IST