Mumbai local update: Central Railway cancels some trains due to ongoing infrastructure work near Bhor Ghat; check the full list here

Due to ongoing infrastructure work, Central Railway has cancelled and diverted trains running through Bhor Ghat.

The Panvel-Pune-Panvel and Daund-Sainagar Shirdi-Daund trains will be cancelled during this period while CSMT- Pandharpur and CSMT-Bijapur trains will remain cancelled on specific dates till the end of the month, CR said.

It informed that Bhusaval-Pune-Bhusaval Express will be diverted via Manmad- Daund route during this period while the CSMT-Kolhapur-CSMT Koyna Express will continue to be short terminated at Pune. The CR release said the change in schedule of these trains was "due to infrastructure work on UP Southeast Ghat (Bhor Ghat) line between Monkey Hill and Karjat of Mumbai division". The line had suffered extensive damage due to heavy rains some months ago.

In a statement Central Railway said, "due to infrastructure work on UP Southeast Ghat line between Monkey Hill and Karjat of Mumbai Division the following trains have been cancelled/short terminated/ short originated/diverted."

Check the full list of trains which are cancelled, short terminated and diverted:

Trains Cancelled

51317/51318 Panvel-Pune- Panvel (daily) Passenger JCO from 21.01.2020 to 30.01.2020.

51027 CSMT- Pandharpur (Tri-weekly) Passenger JCO from 23.01.2020, 24.01.2020, 25.01.2020 & 30.01.2020.

51028 Pandharpur-CSMT (Tri-weekly) Passenger JCO from 24.01.2020, 25.01.2020, 26.01.2020 & 31.01.2020.

51029 CSMT-Bijapur (4 Days a week) Passenger JCO on 21.01.2020, 22.01.2020, 26.01.2020 to 29.01.2020.

51030 Bijapur-CSMT (4 Days a week) Passenger JCO on 21.01.2020 to 23.01.2020 & 27.01.2020 to 30.01.2020.

51033/51034 Daund – Sainagar Shirdi- Daund Passenger JCO from 21.01.2020 to 30.01.2020.

Trains Diverted

11025/11026 Bhusaval-Pune-Bhusaval Express will be diverted via Manmad- Daund JCO from 21.01.2020 to 30.01.2020.

Trains Short Terminated /Short Originated

11029/11030 CSMT- Kolhapur- CSMT Koyna Express will continue to be short terminated at Pune and Short Originate Ex. Pune from 21.01.2020 to 30.01.2020.

