Mumbai Local Update: Brace yourselves for mega block on Western, Trans-Harbour lines on Sunday

Central Railway will operate Mega Block on Trans-Harbour suburban section for carrying out maintenance work on 08.03.2020.

THANE-VASHI/NERUL/PANVEL UP AND DN TRANS-HARBOUR LINE FROM 11.10 AM TO 4.10 PM

Downn services for Vashi/Nerul/Panvel leaving Thane from 10.35 am to 4.19 pm and Up services leaving Vashi/Nerul/Panvel from 10.45 am to 4.09 pm will remain suspended during the block period.

Trans-Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Harbour line / Main line during the block period.

Western Railway's night block:

A NIGHT BLOCK will be taken from 00:00hrs to 02:30 hrs during the intermittent night of Saturday 7th March & Sunday 8th March, 2020 on Up fast line & from 01:30 hrs to 04:00 hrs on Down fast line between Vasai Road and Vaitarna stations of Western Railway for maintenance works.