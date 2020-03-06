Mumbai Local Update: Brace yourselves for mega block on Western, Trans-Harbour lines on Sunday

Central Railway will operate Mega Block on Trans-Harbour suburban section for carrying out maintenance work on 08.03.2020.
THANE-VASHI/NERUL/PANVEL UP AND DN TRANS-HARBOUR LINE FROM 11.10 AM TO 4.10 PM
Downn services for Vashi/Nerul/Panvel leaving Thane from 10.35 am to 4.19 pm and Up services leaving Vashi/Nerul/Panvel from 10.45 am to 4.09 pm will remain suspended during the block period.
Trans-Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Harbour line / Main line during the block period.
Western Railway's night block:
A NIGHT BLOCK will be taken from 00:00hrs to 02:30 hrs during the intermittent night of Saturday 7th March & Sunday 8th March, 2020 on Up fast line & from 01:30 hrs to 04:00 hrs on Down fast line between Vasai Road and Vaitarna stations of Western Railway for maintenance works.
There will be no Mega block on Main line and Harbour line on 8.03.2020.
Due to this block, suburban trains are likely to be more crowded than usual. Passengers are requested not to take any risks while travelling. They are also requested to avoid travelling on foot board, roof top of locals and not to board extremely over crowded trains.
These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.
