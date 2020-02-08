Mumbai Local Update: Brace yourselves for mega block on 3 suburban lines on Sunday Feb 9, 2020

Mumbaikars brace yourself as suburban train services will be hit due to maintenance block on WR and CR main and harbour line on Sunday, February 9.

On Central Railway, a block of four hours will be taken from 08.40 am to 01.10 pm between Byculla and Matunga. While on the other hand, Western Railway will carry out a jumbo block of eight hours from 10.15 pm to 06.15 am during the intermittent night of February 8 and 9 between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (suburban) stations.

Central Railway's mega block

Down fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 08.33 am to 12.33 pm will be diverted on Down slow line between Byculla and Matunga stations halting at all stations and further re-diverted on Down Fast line at Matunga station and will arrive destination 20 minutes behind schedule.

All Down Mail/Express trains leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai during the block period will be diverted on Dn slow line between Byculla and Matunga stations and further re-diverted on Dn fast line at Matunga station and will run 30 minutes behind schedule.

All Down and Up slow services arriving and leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai between 08.00 am and 2.00 pm will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti /Bandra

Down harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.10 pm &

Chunabhatti / Bandra - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

Up Harbour line from 11.10 am to 3.40 pm

Down Harbour line services to Vashi / Belapur /Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Vadala Road from 11.34 am to 4.23 pm and Down Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 9.56 am to 4.16 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 2.44 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/Bandra from 10.45 am to 4.58 pm will remain suspended.

However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period. Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during the block period.

Western Railway's jumbo block:

The last train on DOWN SLOW line originating from Churchgate will be BO91191 which will depart from Churchgate at 21.51 pm.

The last train on DOWN FAST line originating from Churchgate will be VR91201 which will depart from Churchgate at 22.01 pm.

The last train on UP SLOW line terminating at Churchgate will be BO91110 which departs from Borivali at 21.03 pm and will reach Churchgate at 22.10 pm.

The last train on UP FAST line terminating at Churchgate will be VR 91130 which departs from Virar at 20.51 pm and will reach Churchgate at 22.14 pm.

During the block period, all train services will remain suspended between Mumbai Central (suburban) and Churchgate stations.

All UP trains may get delayed by 5 to 10 minutes.

Due to block following suburban trains will be cancelled: Train No.91124 departing Goregaon at 21:32 pm for Churchgate, Train No. 91289 departing Churchgate at 00:31 am for Andheri, Train No. 90091 departing Churchgate at 05:59 am for Goregaon and Train No. 90152 departing Goregaon at 07:05 am for Churchgate.