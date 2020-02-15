Mumbai Local Update: Brace yourselves for mega block on 3 suburban lines on Sunday Feb 16, 2020

Mumbaikars brace yourself as suburban train services will be hit due to maintenance block on WR and CR main and harbour line on Sunday, February 16.
On Central Railway, a block of four and a half hours will be taken from 11.30 am to 4.00 pm between Mulund and Matunga. While on the other hand, Western Railway will carry out a jumbo block five hours from 10.35 am to 3.35 pm between Santacruz and Mahim.
Central Railway's mega block
Up slow line services leaving Thane from 10.58 am to 3.55 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Mulund and Matunga stations halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion stations and further re-diverted to Up slow line proper at Matunga station.
Up fast/semi-fast services leaving Kalyan from 11.04 am to 3.19 pm will halt at Diva, Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, and Kurla stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.
Down fast/semi-fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.49 am to 2.48 pm will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and arrive destination 20 minutes behind schedule.
All Down and Up slow services leaving/arriving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus between 11.00 am and 5.00 pm will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.
Panvel- Vashi Up and Down harbour lines from 11.30 am to 4.00 pm
(Including Nerul /Belapur-Kharkopar harbour line)
Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 11.06 am to 4.01 pm and Down Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.03 am to 3.16 pm will remain suspended.
Up Trans-harbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 10.12 am to 3.53 pm will and Down Trans-harbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 11.14 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended.
On Fourth Corridor (Belapur-Seawoods-Uran line) Dn harbour line services to Kharkopar leaving Belapur from 11.02 am to 3.32 pm and Up harbour line services to Belapur/Nerul leaving Kharkopar from 11.30 am to 4.16 pm will remain suspended.
Panvel - Andheri services will remain cancelled during the block.
However, special local trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi during the block period.
Trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.
Western Railway's jumbo block:
"Jumbo Block on 16.02.2020 (Sunday) on UP & DOWN THROUGH lines between Mahim and Santacruz from 10.35hrs to 15.35hrs. During the block all Up and Down through line trains will be worked on local lines between Santacruz and Mahim", Western Railway said in a tweet.
