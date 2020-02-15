Mumbai Local Update: Brace yourselves for mega block on 3 suburban lines on Sunday Feb 16, 2020

Mumbaikars brace yourself as suburban train services will be hit due to maintenance block on WR and CR main and harbour line on Sunday, February 16.

On Central Railway, a block of four and a half hours will be taken from 11.30 am to 4.00 pm between Mulund and Matunga. While on the other hand, Western Railway will carry out a jumbo block five hours from 10.35 am to 3.35 pm between Santacruz and Mahim.

Central Railway's mega block

Up slow line services leaving Thane from 10.58 am to 3.55 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Mulund and Matunga stations halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion stations and further re-diverted to Up slow line proper at Matunga station.

Up fast/semi-fast services leaving Kalyan from 11.04 am to 3.19 pm will halt at Diva, Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, and Kurla stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.