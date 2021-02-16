Mumbai local trains update: Final decision on timing restrictions for general public after February 20

After a gap of about 320 days, the Railways permitted all members of the general public to travel in local trains in Mumbai from February 1 morning, though for limited hours.

At present, the general public is allowed to travel in the suburban trains from the time of the start of services for the day till 7 am, from 12 noon to 4 pm, and from 9 pm till the closure of services for the day.

From 7 am to 12 noon and from 4 pm to 9 pm, only employees of the essential services and categories of commuters specified by the Maharashtra government and the Ministry of Railways are permitted to travel in local trains.

Mumbaikars have been demanding the lifting of the time restriction.

Speaking about the issue, Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner said they will be reviewing the current situation again after a week following which further decisions on restrictions will be taken.

“Currently we cannot say that cases have increased due to the resumption of local trains. But we have decided to review it again after February 20 and the final decision will be taken at that time,” he said.