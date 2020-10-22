Mumbai local trains: Major respite for female passengers, thank govts

Mumbai: There was a big relief for the women passengers on Wednesday after they were allowed to travel in local trains. Most of them were happy as after seven months, they were commencing their journey.

The commuters have thanked state and Central government for allowing them to travel in the local trains.

Anjalee Singh works at a jewellery shop at Zaveri Bazaar said since unlocking has begun it was very difficult for them to go to the workplace as they had to wait for long hours at the bus stop due to which their salaries were also deducted and the journey was costing high on their pockets. “We had to spend around Rs 250 or more than that to reach the workplace and it took 3-4 hours to reach. But now it will cost Rs 20 only and will reach office on time,” she said.