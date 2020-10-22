Mumbai local trains: Major respite for female passengers, thank govts

Mumbai: There was a big relief for the women passengers on Wednesday after they were allowed to travel in local trains. Most of them were happy as after seven months, they were commencing their journey.
The commuters have thanked state and Central government for allowing them to travel in the local trains.
Anjalee Singh works at a jewellery shop at Zaveri Bazaar said since unlocking has begun it was very difficult for them to go to the workplace as they had to wait for long hours at the bus stop due to which their salaries were also deducted and the journey was costing high on their pockets. “We had to spend around Rs 250 or more than that to reach the workplace and it took 3-4 hours to reach. But now it will cost Rs 20 only and will reach office on time,” she said.
Meanwhile, the passengers travelling on the Central Railway increased to 2.31 lakhs on Wednesday as compared to 1.96 lakhs which was on October 20. “Additional 35,000 commuters had travelled on the Main and Harbour lines on Wednesday, of which 25,000 were women passengers. Almost 18 percent of ridership has increased since female passengers have been allowed to commence a journey,” said an official.
Shivaji Sutar, CPRO, CR, said everything was under control at the Central Railway stations. “Additional counters were open so that there should be no chaos at the booking counters. Moreover, female passengers with valid tickets and essential staff with valid QR code/identity cards were only allowed to enter at the stations,” he said.
