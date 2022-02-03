Mumbai: Local trains delayed by 20-25 mins due to dense fog; watch video

Mumbai: Local train services on Central line from Karjat to CSTM have been affected and trains are running 20 to 25 minutes late due to apparent fog conditions in the city.

With northerly wind covering the state, February started on a cooler note for Mumbai.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory Tuesday recorded a three degree drop in minimum temperature – 14.8 degrees Celsius, down from 17 degrees Celsius. Tuesday’s night temperature was also three degrees below normal.

In most parts of the state, temperature is likely to drop thereafter. As per IMD’s forecast, temperature may fall by 2-4°C thereafter.

The forecast added that minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be below normal towards the end of this week. A partly cloudy sky has also been forecast for Mumbai starting today, which is likely to last till the end of the week.



On February 4, the night temperature is likely to drop to 14 degrees C and the day temperature to 25 degrees in Mumbai. While the mean maximum temperature for February is 31.3 degrees C for the city, the mean minimum temperature is 18.2 degrees C. Mumbai had recorded its lowest night temperature in the February of 2008 at 8.5 degrees C.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 09:22 AM IST