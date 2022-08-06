Mumbai local train: Megablock on Central Line, Harbour Line today; check details here

Local services will not run Panvel- Vashi Up and Dn harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm on August 7 excluding Nerul /Belapur-Kharkopar line due to mega block on Harbor line.

"Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel /Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain suspended.

"Up Trans-harbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Trans-harbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended," said a CR official adding that these maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety.

However, special local trains will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai and Vashi during the block period. Trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

Suburban train services between Belapur - Kharkopar and Nerul - Kharkopar will run as per schedule during the block period.

Apart from that, CR has also decided to conduct a mega block between Matunga - Mulund on Up and Dn Fast Lines from 11.05 am to 04.05 pm on Sunday.

Due to this block, Dn fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.25 am to 3.35 pm will be diverted on Dn slow line between Matunga and Mulund halting at stations as per their respective schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on Dn fast line at Mulund and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up fast services leaving Thane from 10.50 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga halting at stations as per their respective schedule. Further these Up fast services will be re-diverted on Up fast line at Matunga and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

No day block on WR

There will be NO BLOCK in DAY TIME over Western Railway suburban section.