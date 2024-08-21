 Mumbai Local Train Delays: Western Railway Affected Due To Points Failure At Churchgate Station
Mumbai Local Train Delays: Western Railway Affected Due To Points Failure At Churchgate Station

Sources said that cascading effect of the disruption led to some services running behind schedule till the evening.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 07:45 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Delays Due To Points Failure At Churchgate Station | PTI

Commuters faced delays on the Western Railway line on Tuesday afternoon due to a points failure at Churchgate station. "The incident occurred around 1:52 PM near platform number three, causing a disruption in both UP and DN local train services, with trains running 10-15 minutes behind schedule" said an official.

"The technical issue was resolved by 2:20 PM, restoring normal operations, Suburban services during evening rush hour were running normally" he said.

article-image

However sources said that cascading effect of the disruption led to some services running behind schedule till the evening. 

article-image

According to an official, a points failure refers to a malfunction in the track system that allows trains to switch from one track to another at junctions. Such failures can be caused by a buildup of debris, including dirt, leaves, and branches, or by the expansion of metal components during hot weather.

