Mumbai Local Train Delays: Western Railway Affected Due To Points Failure At Churchgate Station

Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Delays Due To Points Failure At Churchgate Station | PTI

Commuters faced delays on the Western Railway line on Tuesday afternoon due to a points failure at Churchgate station. "The incident occurred around 1:52 PM near platform number three, causing a disruption in both UP and DN local train services, with trains running 10-15 minutes behind schedule" said an official.

"The technical issue was resolved by 2:20 PM, restoring normal operations, Suburban services during evening rush hour were running normally" he said.

However sources said that cascading effect of the disruption led to some services running behind schedule till the evening.

According to an official, a points failure refers to a malfunction in the track system that allows trains to switch from one track to another at junctions. Such failures can be caused by a buildup of debris, including dirt, leaves, and branches, or by the expansion of metal components during hot weather.