Mumbai Local: Suburban services on Central Railway disrupted after Latur express engine failed at Dadar station

Suburban services on Central railway were disrupted on Saturday morning after a locomotive engine of Latur express failed near Dadar station.

The incident occurred at around 8.10 am following which all fast trains were diverted on slow tracks between Matunga and Byculla railway stations.

“UP Fast train Latur Exp engine failed near Dadar Station. UP fast traffic i.e. CSMT bound fast trains diverted on a slow line between Matunga -Byculla,” tweeted Shivaji Sutar, CPRO, CR.