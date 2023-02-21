e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Local services between Kalyan to Kasara disrupted during rush hours

According to sources, a goods train was uncoupled near Titwala station, which led to train movement on down line being disrupted.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 01:14 AM IST
article-image
Photo: File
The central railways local trains services on down line between Kalyan to Kasara were disrupted on Monday evening rush hours after a goods train un-coupled. This problem was reported at 7.30 pm, which was recorded at 9.10 pm. During the time, train operation on down line between Kalyan and Kasara was disrupted.

According to sources, a goods train was uncoupled near Titwala station, which led to train movement on down line being disrupted.

"After getting information, our technical staff immediately rushed to the site and section was cleared at 9.10 pm," said an officer of CR, adding that this problem was reported at 7.30 pm.

Asked about the effect on train operation, official said, local train operation between CSMT- Kalyan was unaffected, but due to this problem nearly a dozen of trains were affected between Kalyan and Kasara.

