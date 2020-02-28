Mumbai Local: Passengers demand better conditions at Thane station

Thane: A passengers association here on Thursday presented a memorandum to railway authorities, warning them of an agitation if they fail to improve conditions at crowded Thane station in 15 days.

President of Thane District Rail Passengers Association Om Prakash Sharma presented the memorandum to the chairman of Railway Board and said commuters will march with the ashes of those who lost their lives in mishaps at one of the busiest stations of the metropolis. In his memorandum, Sharma pointed out problems including track deaths, rude railway staff, substandard canteen food, lack of proper seating arrangements and faulty indicators.

"Railways earns good revenue from Thane station, but when it comes to providing good facilities, the station is ignored," Sharma said.