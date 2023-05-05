Mumbai: Local goons held for demanding money from car washer to party | Reprsentative Image

Mumbai: The Bhandup police have arrested a history-sheeter and three others for allegedly repeatedly threatening and extorting money from a 22-year-old and his family. The history-sheeter, Suraj Chetre Kanchabhai, was released from prison only a few days ago in another case.

The complainant, Parshuram Jhadhav, is a car washer and lives with his parents and a sibling in the Kaju Tekdi area of Bhandup West. He said the threats began on May 1 when local goon Kanchabhai approached him and demanded Rs10,000 so they could have a “party”.

Jhadhav told the police that he did not have enough money but feared for his life so he asked Kanchabhai to give him two days.

On May 3, Jhadhav was allegedly verbally abused and assaulted by the goon and his accomplices. He said he was beaten up and robbed of whatever money was in his pocket.

An injured Jhadhav was rushed to a nearby hospital by his friends and the police were informed. The men were arrested from their respective houses and a case was registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt by means of weapons), 387 (putting or attempting to put a person in fear of death or grievous hurt in order to commit extortion), 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause grievous hurt), 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code.