Mumbai: Local BJP Leader Rajan Pandey Assaulted With Knife After Heated Argument In Bhayandar; Video Surfaces

Mira Bhayandar, August 30: In a shocking daylight incident, the secretary of the local BJP unit (youth wing) Rajan Pandey was critically injured after he was brutally assaulted with a knife by a person identified as Vinod Rajbhar in Bhayandar on Friday evening.

The incident took place in the Shiv-Sena lane area of Bhayandar (West) at around 5:15 pm on Friday. Rajbhar who resides in a nearby slum cluster entered into a heated argument with Pandey apparently over some ongoing dispute between them.

Heated Argument Turns Violent

The war of words took a violent turn when Rajbhar mounted a murderous assault with a knife on Pandey who sustained deep wound injuries on his stomach. A profusely bleeding Pandey was rushed to a private hospital in Mira Road where his condition is said to be critical. Pandey’s friend who was accompanying him also sustained injuries in the attack.

#WATCH | Local BJP Leader Rajan Pandey Fatally Attacked In Bhayandar; Incident Caught On Camera



Credit: Suresh Golani

Shocking Video Of Attack Goes Viral

The entire sequence of events was captured by some residents on their mobile phones. The broad daylight attack amidst a densely populated area has left local residents stunned. Pandey is suspected to be involved in illegal trade of gutka smuggling, sources said. Meanwhile, the process to register an offence was underway at the Bhayandar police station.