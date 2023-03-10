Mumbai: Loan sharks harass trader, threaten to share morphed images

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Loan sharks harass trader, threaten to share morphed images

The complainant started getting calls and text messages from different mobile numbers, threatening that obscene comments would be put on his Aadhar card image

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 09:59 PM IST
A 42-year-old textile trader from Kalbadevi who availed of a few small loans from at least four apps was compelled to shell out Rs4 lakh after harassment from loan sharks.

Applied for multiple loans online

According to the police, the complainant was in urgent need of money in October 2022 and installed a loan app on his phone. He applied for a loan of Rs7,000 and received Rs4300 in his bank account. In January, he downloaded another app and received Rs3,010 after applying for Rs5,000. He then downloaded a third app and borrowed Rs3,400 and Rs6,700 via separate transactions.

Threatened to share obscene images

In the third week of January, the complainant downloaded another app and took a loan of Rs11,000. Throughout this period, he had been repaying the loans in small instalments but also extended the loan repayment duration. The complainant then started getting calls and text messages from different mobile numbers, threatening that obscene comments would be put onto his Aadhar card image and sent to those in his contact list unless he repaid the loans.

Obscene morphed images shared over WhatsApp

Over four months, the scammers induced the complainant to pay over Rs4 lakh and he decided to stop paying last month. On February 10, he received morphed nude photographs of him from three unknown mobile numbers and on February 18, he learned that the scammers had created a WhatsApp group in his name to harass him. He then approached the and lodged a complaint.

