e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 999 new cases, 49 deaths, 1020 recoveries
Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 03:15 PM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Live Updates: Union minister Kapil Patil directs officials to ensure sufficient water supply to 34 villages in Bhiwandi

FPJ Web Desk
Marine Drive deserted during increased curbs to check the spread of Covid-19 in Mumbai. April 2021 |

Marine Drive deserted during increased curbs to check the spread of Covid-19 in Mumbai. April 2021

Advertisement
Advertisement