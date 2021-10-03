We are cooperating with the authorities which is our standard procedure. We only operating ship, we don't know anything else. We aren't the organisers: Jurgen Bailom,Cordelia Cruises owner after being question by NCB in connection with raid at a party at a cruise off Mumbai coast pic.twitter.com/B1SKpcf334— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021
Mumbai: NCB takes Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha to the court.— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021
They have been arrested in connection with the raid at a party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast yesterday pic.twitter.com/XLNy3UJly3
#AryanKh𝗮𝗻, #ShahRukhKhan's son, detained in connection with the raid at a party at a cruise off the #Mumbai coast, being taken for the medical test by #NCB— Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 3, 2021
Pictures by @sachin_haralkar #Mumbai #ncbraid pic.twitter.com/fhcyrPrRKx
#WATCH | Mumbai: Three of the eight detained persons, in connection with the raid at a party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast, were being taken for the medical test by NCB pic.twitter.com/JVAYF6fMb5— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)