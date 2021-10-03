e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 07:05 PM IST

LIVE Mumbai- Live Updates: Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan & 2 others arrested by NCB after cruise raid

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai Cruise Rave Party Raid: From Aryan Khan to Arbaaz Merchant - List of 8 people who are being investigated by NCB | Sachin Haralkar

Mumbai Cruise Rave Party Raid: From Aryan Khan to Arbaaz Merchant - List of 8 people who are being investigated by NCB | Sachin Haralkar

Advertisement
03 October 2021 07:05 PM IST
03 October 2021 07:05 PM IST
03 October 2021 07:05 PM IST

Cruise drugs party: Union minister Athawale calls for severe punishment

Advertisement
03 October 2021 07:05 PM IST

ALSO READ

Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan & 2 others arrested by NCB after cruise raid
03 October 2021 07:05 PM IST

ALSO READ

Mumbai Cruise Rave Party Raid: NCB takes three of eight detained including Aryan Khan for medical...
03 October 2021 04:33 PM IST
Advertisement
03 October 2021 04:14 PM IST
03 October 2021 03:56 PM IST

NCB arrests one more person cruise rave party drug case

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal