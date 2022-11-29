e-Paper Get App
Mumbai Live Updates: Maharashtra still tops in attracting FDI

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 09:24 AM IST
Mumbai Live Updates: Maharashtra still tops in attracting FDI with inflow of Rs 62,425 crore | FPJ
29 November 2022 09:24 AM IST

At least 36 two-wheelers, which were parked near the Mansarovar railway station, were gutted on Monday evening. Three fire engines from Kalamboli fire station were pressed in to control the fire. Kamothe police station Senior Police Inspector Smita Jadhav said that 36 two-wheelers were gutted completely while the other six vehicles were partially burnt. “The vehicles were parked on another side of the station, which isn't being used by railways,” said Ms Jadhav.

29 November 2022 09:24 AM IST

29 November 2022 09:24 AM IST

The address of Who's Who has illegal construction and blocks space meant for emergency services which the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) wants to be removed.

29 November 2022 09:24 AM IST

Stimulant drug mephedrone or MD worth Rs. 20 lakh was seized from a man, said the Dindoshi police on Monday, while adding that the suspect (name withheld) has been sent to police custody till Dec 1.

29 November 2022 09:24 AM IST

While the ruling alliance and the opposition continue their war of words over the flight of five key projects to other states, Maharashtra continues to top in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country. According to a fact sheet of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) for the half year ending September 2022, the state attracted the highest FDI equity inflow of Rs. 62,425 crore (about U.S. $8,000 million) of the country’s total of Rs. 2,10,156 crore.

