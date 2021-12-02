e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Delhi Air Pollution: All schools to remain close from tomorrow till further orders, says Environment Minister Gopal RaiIndia reports 9,765 new COVID-19 cases, 477 deaths in last 24 hoursMaharashtra: Congress MLA from Kolhapur North Chandrakant Jadhav passes away
Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 04:01 PM IST

LIVE Mumbai- live updates: Maharashtra govt considering revision of air travel guidelines, says Chief Secretary Debashish Chakravarty

FPJ Web Desk
|
Advertisement
02 December 2021 04:01 PM IST

Mumbai: 4 passengers from South Africa test COVID-19 positive; samples sent for genome sequencing

ALSO READ

Mumbai: 4 passengers from South Africa test COVID-19 positive; samples sent for genome sequencing Mumbai: 4 passengers from South Africa test COVID-19 positive; samples sent for genome sequencing
02 December 2021 03:30 PM IST

Maharashtra govt considering revision of air travel guidelines: Chief Secretary Debashish Chakravarty

ALSO READ

Maharashtra govt considering revision of air travel guidelines: Chief Secretary Debashish... Maharashtra govt considering revision of air travel guidelines: Chief Secretary Debashish...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement