Delhi: Supreme Court stops demolition drive in Jahangirpuri
Mumbai

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

LIVE Mumbai- Live Updates: Bombay High Court grants anticipatory bail to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's son Neil in INS Vikrant corruption case

FPJ Web Desk
|
20 April 2022 12:15 PM IST

Bombay High Court grants anticipatory bail to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's son Neil in INS Vikrant corruption case

20 April 2022 10:44 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited launch sixth submarine of Project 75 'Vagsheer' today

20 April 2022 10:44 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited is launching the sixth and final submarine of Project 75, 'Vagsheer' today.Maharashtra cabinet to review COVID-19 situation amid rise in cases and central advisory

