Mumbai

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

FPJ Web Desk
11 April 2022 10:00 AM IST

CBI to seek extended custody of Anil Deshmukh, Sachin Wazein in special court today

11 April 2022 09:49 AM IST

Miscreants vanadlise property in Mankhurd, probe underway

11 April 2022 09:49 AM IST

Sessions court to hear BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, son Neil's anticipatory bail plea in misappropriation of funds case

11 April 2022 09:25 AM IST

It's unfortunate that people in power promoted 'The Kashmir Files' movie: Sharad Pawar attacks Centre 

