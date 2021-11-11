e-Paper Get App

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 10:46 PM IST

LIVE Mumbai- Live Updates: File sedition case against Kangana, revoke her Padma award, says Sena leader

11 November 2021 03:21 PM IST

Mumbai police record statement of NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede in his complaint against minister Nawab Malik

File sedition case against Kangana, revoke her Padma award: Sena leader

Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe on Thursday said actor Kangana Ranaut should face a sedition case for terming India's independence as "alms", and her Padma Shri award should be revoked.

The actor is under fire after she said during a recent event organized by a news channel that the country's Independence in 1947 was not freedom but "bheek" (alms). "And we got real freedom in 2014," Ranaut said, apparently referring to the BJP coming to power

Congress demands JPC probe in Rafale deal

The Congress on Thursday demanded that the Rafale aircraft deal with France be thoroughly investigated by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) immediately.

The remarks came days after French investigative portal Mediapart, in fresh revelations, alleged bogus invoices were used that enabled French aircraft maker Dassault Aviation to pay at least 7.5 million euros in secret commissions to a middleman to help it secure the Rafale deal with India.

