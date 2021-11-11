File sedition case against Kangana, revoke her Padma award: Sena leader

Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe on Thursday said actor Kangana Ranaut should face a sedition case for terming India's independence as "alms", and her Padma Shri award should be revoked.

The actor is under fire after she said during a recent event organized by a news channel that the country's Independence in 1947 was not freedom but "bheek" (alms). "And we got real freedom in 2014," Ranaut said, apparently referring to the BJP coming to power