e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India to tour SA for three Tests, three ODIS, T20Is to be played later: Jay ShahDelhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' categoryBesides safeguarding maritime security, Navy played stellar role in coping with Covid crises: PrezIndia reports 8,603 new cases,415 deaths and 8,190 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload currently stands at 99,974
Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 03:24 PM IST

LIVE Mumbai- Live updates:

FPJ Web Desk
|
Advertisement
Advertisement