Mumbai

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai- live updates:

FPJ Web Desk
|
CBI records statement of bookie Ketan Tanna in connection with extortion case against former Mumbai CP Parambir Singh

Pune police book four NCP workers for allegedly slapping Pune BJP leader Vinayak Ambekar

