CBI records statement of bookie Ketan Tanna in connection with extortion case against former Mumbai CP Parambir Singh
CBI has recorded Police Inspector Anup Dange's statement in connection with an FIR he had lodged against former Mumbai CP Parambir Singh in which he had levelled corruption charges against Singh— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2022
Pune police book four NCP workers for allegedly slapping Pune BJP leader Vinayak Ambekar
Maharashtra | Pune police have registered a non-cognisable offence against four NCP workers for allegedly slapping Pune BJP leader Vinayak Ambekar over his social media post against NCP leader Sharad Pawar— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2022