Mumbai: Pantnagar Nirbhaya Squad rescues infant from sewer
Pantnagar Nirbhaya Squad, who saved an infant's life by rescuing her from a sewer, were felicitated by @CPMumbaiPolice.#MumbaiCaseFiles pic.twitter.com/fgswAKpR0h— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 17, 2021
Mumbai: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurates conference on investment opportunities in highways, transport, logistics
Union Minister of roads and highways.@nitin_gadkari inaugurated conference in Mumbai on investment opportunities in highways, transport, logistics— Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) December 17, 2021
.@fpjindia
.@PIB_India
.@PIBMumbai pic.twitter.com/IF8ZIIo72v
COVID-19: Thane reports 97 new cases, one death
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
Advertisement