e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 7,447 new COVID-19 cases, 7,886 recoveries and 391 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 12:19 PM IST

LIVE Mumbai- Live Updates: Pantnagar Nirbhaya Squad rescues infant from sewer

FPJ Web Desk
Juhu beach | Bandra collective

Juhu beach | Bandra collective

Advertisement
17 December 2021 12:19 PM IST

Mumbai: Pantnagar Nirbhaya Squad rescues infant from sewer

17 December 2021 10:40 AM IST

Mumbai: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurates conference on investment opportunities in highways, transport, logistics

17 December 2021 09:50 AM IST

COVID-19: Thane reports 97 new cases, one death

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Advertisement