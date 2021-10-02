Harshali Potdar, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, deposed before the inquiry commission appointed by the Maharashtra government and claimed the 2018 violence at Koregoan Bhima in Pune district was instigated by former RSS worker Samabhji Bhide and former BJP corporator Milind Ekbote.
Potdar deposed as a witness earlier this week and reiterated that Bhide and Ekbote had instigated the violence that took place in Koregaon Bhima a day after the Elgar Parishad conclave was held at Shaniwar Wada in Pune on December 31, 2017.
