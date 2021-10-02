e-Paper Get App

24,354 fresh coronavirus cases in India in last 24 hours
Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 12:05 PM IST

Catch all the latest updates from Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Maharashtra.
FPJ Web Desk
02 October 2021 12:05 PM IST

Maha inquiry commission: Witness blames Bhide, Ekbote for Koregaon Bhima violence

Harshali Potdar, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, deposed before the inquiry commission appointed by the Maharashtra government and claimed the 2018 violence at Koregoan Bhima in Pune district was instigated by former RSS worker Samabhji Bhide and former BJP corporator Milind Ekbote.

Potdar deposed as a witness earlier this week and reiterated that Bhide and Ekbote had instigated the violence that took place in Koregaon Bhima a day after the Elgar Parishad conclave was held at Shaniwar Wada in Pune on December 31, 2017.

COVID-19: Thane district's infection tally up by 293, death toll by three

Fully vaccinated people not following COVID-19 protocols, exposing themselves to risk, says Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday, while quoting a survey by the state government, said that those who are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus are not following the protocols and are exposing themselves to infection.

8,47,755 vaccinated in 4,792 sessions on Oct 1; cumulative tally reaches 8,27,43,317

Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray launched Green Mumbai Drive 2021 of electric vehicles organized by Adani Electricity

