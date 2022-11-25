Mumbai: `Lion Safari’ at Sanjay Gandhi National get a new pair of lions

A paid of new lions at SGNP |

Mumbai: The `Lion Safari’ at Sanjay Gandhi National Park here has finally got a new pair of lions, from Junagadh's Sakkarbaug Zoo.

The pair, ageing around 5 years old, has of a male lion and a female lion.

after the death of a 17-year-old lion, Ravindra last month, only one male lion is left at SGNP. The central zoo authority had passed the proposal to shift the animals in national park.

“The lion safari at the national park was fetching good tourist footfall. With a new pair of lions, we are hopeful of receiving more visitors,” the Maharashtra forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar had earlier said.

Sakkarbaug Zoo in Gujarat is a nodal facility in the country for lion breeding. The Sakkarbaug Zoological Garden, also known as the Junagadh Zoo, sprawls across an area of 84-hectares in Junagadh, Gujarat and provides Asiatic lions for the Indian and the international endangered species captive breeding program.

There is a 12-hectare compound at the SGNP reserved for lions. The safari started in 1975-76, helping the park’s earnings to soar.

(With PTI inputs)

Read Also Sanjay Gandhi National Park to get two new lions in a month