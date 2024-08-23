Mumbai: Limited Turnout At 'Wear Your White' Peaceful Protest By Passenger Associations, Despite Calls For Improved Train Services |

Mumbai: On Thursday, a peaceful protest organized by various railway passenger associations saw limited participation, despite the ongoing call for enhanced train services and infrastructure improvements. The demonstration, part of the "Wear Your White" campaign with black ribbons, was held at several central railway stations.

Despite claims of a good response from the passenger associations, sources indicated that overall participation was modest. Members of the associations distributed black bands at Thane, Dombivli, Asangaon, and Diva and few other stations. Stalls were set up outside station entrances following notices from railway authorities prohibiting activities on rail premises.

In Dombivli, around 10,000 black ribbons were handed out, and a similar number were distributed at Thane. Madhu Kotian, President of Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh, reported that approximately 50,000 black bands were distributed across various stations, including Thane, Dombivli, Kalyan, Asangaon, Mumbra, and Kalwa. Kotian noted that the protest was peaceful and received a positive response from commuters.

Jitendra Vishe, Secretary of the Federation of Railways Passengers Associations, confirmed that over 10,000 black bands were distributed at Asangaon. Lata Argade, President of the Federation of Passengers Associations, echoed similar sentiments about the distribution at Dombivli, highlighting good feedback from the public.

The passenger associations are advocating for a prioritization of suburban services over long-distance trains to reduce frequent disruptions and requesting the implementation of a 'code red' rule to address service interruptions. They are also pressing for faster progress on ongoing suburban railway projects.

Looking ahead, Madhu Kotian announced plans to arrange a meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to discuss the challenges faced by daily commuters.