Mumbai: Light rains bring relief to scorched city; watch video

Light showers were witnessed in Colaba and parts of South Mumbai on Tuesday morning. A brief morning shower was also witnessed at Nerul in Navi Mumbai today.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 09:30 AM IST

Representative Image | PTI
Pre-Monsoon showers in Mumbai have continued as the city witnessed rains in isolated places on Tuesday.

On Saturday night, a light drizzle was witnessed in parts of Mumbai including Dadar, Sewri, Matunga, Parel and adjoining areas like Navi Mumbai.

Other parts of Mumbai and nearby areas have also been witnessing light drizzles since last night.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 09:30 AM IST