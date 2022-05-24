Mumbai: Light rains bring relief to scorched city; watch video

Pre-Monsoon showers in Mumbai have continued as the city witnessed rains in isolated places on Tuesday.

Light showers were witnessed in Colaba and parts of South Mumbai on Tuesday morning.

On Saturday night, a light drizzle was witnessed in parts of Mumbai including Dadar, Sewri, Matunga, Parel and adjoining areas like Navi Mumbai.

A brief morning shower was also witnessed at Nerul in Navi Mumbai today.

Other parts of Mumbai and nearby areas have also been witnessing light drizzles since last night.

A brief morning shower at #Nerul today! Recorded around 7mm from this spell! Other parts of #Mumbai and nearby areas also witnessing some light drizzles since last night. Please see https://t.co/3Kc2pF0l69 for more updates!



VC: Vagarian @ganu_iyer #MumbaiRains #WeatherUpdate pic.twitter.com/Mgfl67nJTt — Vagaries of the Weather (@VagariesWeather) May 24, 2022

Advertisement

South Mumbai #Colaba isolated rains in few minutes.... pic.twitter.com/qdr6ueLcsX — M.G / Indian weather /Mumbai weather channel ⛈️ (@GaikwadMantray) May 24, 2022

small patches of rain is 20km away from south Mumbai in the sea.@KingKaranOffic1

Radar image:IMD#Mumbai #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/MlfVs77OQD — WeatherBhau Saurabh B ☀️⛈️❄️🌾 (@WeatherGeoMH) May 24, 2022

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 09:30 AM IST