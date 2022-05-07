Mumbai: Light rainfall to bring relief next week

Mumbai: Mumbai and other coastal regions of Maharashtra could experience light rainfall and thunderstorms for three to four days starting Wednesday.

According to Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather, “There are chances of light thunderstorm activity from May 11-14 over Mumbai, Thane, Dahanu, and other regions due to the formation of a trough.”

“There could be a cyclonic circulation over coastal and Madhya Maharashtra at mid-levels of 500 hectopascal (international unit for measuring atmospheric or barometric pressure). Therefore, there could be light rain and thunder activity in these areas, including Mumbai,” added Palawat.

A trough is an area of relatively low pressure extending from the centre of a region of low pressure. It can bring in cloudy conditions and precipitation.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 09:58 PM IST