Mumbai: Life Term For Kanpur Jeweler Who Murdered Mira Road Woman in 2018

Mumbai: The district and sessions court, Thane convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment a Kanpur-based jeweller who robbed and brutally murdered a 60-year-old woman at her apartment in Mira Road in 2018. The incident dates back to 5, November, 2018 when the deceased woman identified as Rita Rony Rodrigues, was found dead in a pool of blood in the bedroom of her sixth-floor apartment in Samruddhi Building located in the Poonam Garden area of Mira Road (east).

A real estate agent, Rodrigues who stayed alone after the demise of her husband, had sustained 12 stab wounds on her throat and stomach that had been inflicted with a sharp edge weapon. An offence under sections 302 (murder) and 397 (robbery with attempt to cause death) of the IPC at the Mira Road police station. The local crime branch unit of the erstwhile Thane (rural) police had arrested -Sanjay Rameshchandra Verma alias Sonu (then aged 34) for his involvement in the murder and robbery of gold ornaments which the deceased woman was wearing.

Investigation details

Investigations revealed that Verma, who was the former resident of Samruddhi building, had committed the crime to take revenge for the alleged humiliation caused to him by the woman when asked for her car to ferry his wife to the hospital. The investigating team led by senior police inspector- Vasant Labdhe had filed a watertight charge sheet supported by cogent and credible evidence against the accused who had shifted to Kanpur to handle their family’s gold ornament store.

Apart from life imprisonment for murder, the court also awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment after finding him guilty for the offence under section 397 of the IPC. The convict has also been fined Rs.5 lakh and Rs. 50,000 for both the crimes, failing which he will have to spend more rigorous time in jail. Both the sentences will be served concurrently. Notably, Verma had flown in from Uttar Pradesh to Mumbai in order to avenge the alleged humiliation.