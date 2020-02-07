Mumbai: Level 2 fire broke out at closed godown at Milan Industrial Estate

Mumbai:A massive fire broke out late on Friday night in a leather workshop at Milan Industrial Estate. However no casualties were reported. However massive blankets of smoke could also be seen over the building.
It is a ground plus five storey building which consists of various workshops of plastic, lamination and printing. Each floor consists of 26 galas.
The fire erupted in a closed godown of Bombay leather which is owned by Kunal Bajaj who has four galas on the fifth floor. Three (Gala no 512, 513 and 514) out of four galas confined fire and it contained leather material in it due to which it led to huge fire.
“Fire was confined to stock of leather raw materials, machinery, cutting and scanning machine, wooden furniture, doors, windows, A.C. sheet roof, packing materials, electric wiring, electric installations,” said an fire official.
Five fire engines, four water tankers and one ambulance were deployed on the spot.
Senior fire officials said the fire occurred around 11.15pm and it was categorised as level 2 fire.
"We received the fire call at 11.15pm after which five fire engines and four water tenders with other units were rushed to the spot. The fire was doused within two hours and later cooling operation was underway,” said an official.
No injuries have been reported in the incident of fire, at Milan Industrial Estate in Mumbai.
The Milan industrial Estate is surrounded by slum areas and Mhada Colony.
