Mumbai: Level 2 fire broke out at closed godown at Milan Industrial Estate

Mumbai:A massive fire broke out late on Friday night in a leather workshop at Milan Industrial Estate. However no casualties were reported. However massive blankets of smoke could also be seen over the building.

It is a ground plus five storey building which consists of various workshops of plastic, lamination and printing. Each floor consists of 26 galas.

The fire erupted in a closed godown of Bombay leather which is owned by Kunal Bajaj who has four galas on the fifth floor. Three (Gala no 512, 513 and 514) out of four galas confined fire and it contained leather material in it due to which it led to huge fire.