Mumbai: Letter war between court and prison authorities over admission of accused being sent to judicial custody without RT-PCR test

A Magistrate court in Andheri recently released an order asking the prison authorities to admit the accused in jail as per the court warrant and have asked the authorities to make arrangements for the accused till the RT-PCR test or vaccination is done. However, the Arthur Road jail in response to the court's order said that they are following the High Court's order, which made the RT-PCR test and vaccination of new inmates mandatory before admission of new inmates claiming that it was made mandatory to see the threat of coronavirus spreading inside the crowded jail.

The magistrate court on Wednesday, February 9, again passed an order saying the court didn't pass the order that RT-PCR and vaccination is the responsibility of the jail authorities.

FPJ has the order copy released by Imran R. Machiya, Metropolitan magistrate, Railway mobile court, Andheri, Mumbai on February 8, 2022, which reads, "Jail authorities cannot refuse to admit the accused in jail as per the warrant of the court. The jail authorities must make necessary arrangements for the temporary jail/quarantine centre till the RT-PCR test and vaccination of the accused."

"The jail authorities must admit the accused in jail on the same day on which a jail warrant is issued by the court. Inform the jail authorities accordingly," states the letter.

However, the prison authorities i.e NB Vayachal, Superintendent of Mumbai Central or Arthur road jail had given a reply on February 8. The copy of the letter is with FPJ that says, "To stop the spread of coronavirus across Maharashtra prisons, the high court had filed a suo-moto PIL in the court on April 20, 2021. The court had given some instruction accordingly seeing the threat. The order informed them not to admit new inmates in jail till the person is tested negative in the RT-PCR test. Also, the accused who is in police custody should be vaccinated before sending him to judicial custody. However, it has been followed by all police stations across Mumbai from the past a year," states the letter.

The letter further states the capacity of Arthur road jail is 804 inmates. But presently, it had 3,400 inmates, which is four times the size of the actual capacity.

"On March 11, 2021, around 194 inmates went through a covid-19 test and around 11 of them had tested positive. However, these inmates were kept at a temporary jail/ covid centre at ES Patanwala Urdu school in Byculla. Also, they had another temporary jail at a municipal school near S bridge. But with school opening they had already handed over one school and about to hand over another," states the letter from the jail authorities further explaining how being the jail overcrowded they are not able to follow the social distancing norms.]

Hence, it is mandatory to accept inmates with an RT-PCR test and vaccination to stop the threat of spreading inside.

However, on February 9, the magistrate court again released an order saying the read application was heard from jailor group II, Vitthal Suryavanshi who was present before the court.

"It seems the court misread the order of this court on February 8. On Tuesday, the senior police inspector of Oshiwara police station applied in respect of accused Ayub alias Shoeb Shaikh booked under section 379 of the Indian penal code. It was mentioned in the application that jail authorities refused to admit the accused in the jail for want of a safe custody letter from the court. In that consent, the order was passed that jail authority cannot refuse to admit the accused in jail as per warrant of the court. It was informed to the court by the police that even after having a negative report of RT-PCR and despite the vaccination, the accused refused to admit to jail. The court didn't pass an order that it is the responsibility of the jail authorities of RT-PCR to vaccinate the accused. Certainly, it is the responsibility of the police to arrest the accused to carry out the test and vaccination," state the order.

"The police said Cooper hospital took almost three days to submit the report of the RT-PCR test. In that consent, the order was passed that the jail authorities should arrange temporary jail/ covid centre till RT-PCR report received and vaccination of the accused," the order further stated.

