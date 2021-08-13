Mumbai: Less than one-third of railway staff jabbed

Less than one-third of railway workers on both Central and Western Railways are fully vaccinated. The numbers are less, particularly for the Mumbai division and headquarters of the two rail zones.

Western Railway has 87,901 employees, of which 20,430 work in the Mumbai division, whose office is in Mumbai Central. Of these, 13,763 employees have taken the first dose, which is 67 per cent of the total staff. However, only 5,782 employees have taken the second dose, which is 28 per cent of the total.

WR’s headquarters in Churchgate has 4,317 employees of which 76.77 per cent have taken the first dose, while 1,343 employees have taken the second dose as well. Of all the six divisions, headquarters and workshops, 81.86 per cent have taken the first dose while 25,448 are fully vaccinated.

Sources in the railways said many employees are reluctant to get vaccinated and almost 20 per cent are yet to take the first dose. This comes at a time when the state government and the Indian railways will allow train travel for only those who are fully vaccinated.

Central Railway has 95,918 employees across all departments and divisions. According to CR officials, 78,135 employees have been vaccinated. This includes 31,710 employees who are fully vaccinated. Sources said 81.46 per cent have taken the first dose, while 33 per cent are fully vaccinated.

In the CR’s Mumbai division, there are 32,574 employees. Of these, 23,827 employees are fully vaccinated, of which 11,847 are above 45 years of age, while 11,990 employees are less than 45 years.

A CR official said, “Over 73 per cent of the total employees in Mumbai division are vaccinated. We will try to cover more in the coming days.” The rail passenger associations claim it is necessary for the Indian Railways to set an example and get all their staff fully vaccinated.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 12:51 AM IST