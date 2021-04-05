Mumbai: Less than 60k people receive vaccine in 24 hrs

Less than 60,000 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Monday in the city. According to the vaccine data, 52,740 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of the total vaccinated, 52,111were given Covishield, while 629 were administered with Covaxin.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner (health), BMC, said, they have decided to vaccinate more numbers of beneficiaries following which cases will be controlled. For which they will also carry out awareness drives to encourage people to take the vaccine, so far considered the best bet against the Covid-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“We realise there is vaccine hesitancy among Mumbaikars following which we will be creating awareness regarding the vaccine. Moreover, soon more eligible beneficiaries will be added in the next phase of vaccination,” he said.

Moreover, the doctor said that as a result of the phenomenon, the numbers fail to rise proportionately. “We have not yet finished vaccinating all the healthcare workers even though their drive began almost three months ago. This points to a certain hesitancy,” said the doctor.