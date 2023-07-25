Mumbai: Leptospirosis Cases Surge 138% In 1 Week

Photo: Pixabay

Mumbai: There has been a 138% rise in cases of leptospirosis in the last one week. The city has recorded 249 cases between July 1 and July 23, of which 145 have been reported from July 17-23, which means 20 people were diagnosed with leptospirosis every day compared to 10 per day from July 9-16. However, health officials have attributed this to increased testing and surveillance.

Meanwhile, other monsoon diseases such as gastroenteritis, malaria and swine flu have also witnessed a 15-20% surge during this period. Although many suspicious deaths took place due to these infections, the administration has asked the authorities to share data after review by the Death Audit Committee.

142 Leptospirosis cases detected in a week

BMC’s health officials said while most dengue patients do not require hospital admission, lepto patients need to be admitted for observation. As per data from the epidemiology department, 406 cases of dengue were detected from July 1-23, out of which 142 were detected from July 17-23.

Additional municipal commissioner Sudhakar Shinde said there is a surge every monsoon but this time most patients are being handled at out-patient departments, with only two to three requiring hospitalisation.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)