Mumbai: 'Leg Injury Qualifies For Insurance Compensation,' Rules National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission

Mumbai: The National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has ruled that an injury from twisting the leg, resulting in temporary disability and professional loss, is eligible for indemnification under insurance policy terms.

The commission upheld the District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission’s (DCDRC) decision and ordered New India Assurance Co Ltd to compensate the complainant, Anil Ramkrishna Inamdar.

About The Case

Inamdar, a Mumbai resident, won his case in 2013 before the DCDRC after the insurance company denied his claim for a leg injury. However, the company appealed, and the State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (SCDRC) ruled in its favour. Inamdar then filed a revision petition with the NCDRC in 2015. In his petition, Inamdar said that the leg twist caused temporary disability and rendered him unable to work for 192 days.

He claimed that his insurance policy covered such accidents. The insurance company argued that the injury did not result from slipping or falling, thus disqualifying it for indemnification. The NCDRC clarified that violent injury under the policy includes injuries caused by external forces or exertion. It cited examples such as being knocked down by a train or bitten by a dog to illustrate the broad interpretation of violent means in insurance claims.

The commission determined that Inamdar’s injury fell within this scope. Later, NCDRC awarded Inamdar Rs 12,679 for medical expenses and Rs 84,857 for professional loss during his 192-day disability.