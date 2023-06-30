Mumbai Leather Cluster Project to Generate 25,000 Jobs, Receives Govt Approval; CM Shinde Thanks PM Modi | File photo

Mumbai: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has approved a mega leather footwear and accessories cluster in Ratwad, Raigad district, adjoining Mumbai, and has also allocated Rs 125 crore for the project. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for the project, stating that it would facilitate the availability of integrated facilities for the leather industry and generate employment opportunities. Once completed, the project is expected to create 25,000 jobs.

Fadnavis Expresses Gratitude to PM for Best FRP for Sugarcane

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also thanked PM Modi for the increased Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane and the subsidy on urea. "Farmers in Maharashtra will benefit the most from the Union government's decision to grant a subsidy worth Rs 3.68 lakh crore on urea for three years as it will stabilize the cost of fertilizers," said Fadnavis. He further added that Rs 3,150 per tonne is the highest FRP that sugarcane farmers have ever received.